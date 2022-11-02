Your next gynecologist appointment could help women everywhere

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to your reproductive age, you can do a lot of good by advocating for yourself.

FOX 17 Women's Health Expert, Doctor Diana Bitner tells us playing an active role in your health helps not just you, but women everywhere.

Right now, doctors use classifications called STRAW+10 to assess your reproductive health. The Stages of Reproductive Aging Workshop (STRAW) was a review in 2001 of advances in the understanding of women's heath. STRAW+10 was an update in 2011 that gave doctors a more comprehensive idea of where you are in reproductive aging, helping research and practical diagnoses for women.

The more information they have about which environmental, genetic, and other factors impact health for women at large, the more accurate the diagnoses being made for individuals will be!

As your cycle matures, there are things you should look out for— and alert your healthcare professional to make sure you're staying ahead of any risk-factors.

Know your stages

Your ovaries age just like you do. If you know where you are in their lifecycle, you can get ahead of symptoms!

Reproductive Regular - This one is pretty self explanatory. Your cycle happens on a regular basis with mild - moderate symptoms.

Late Reproduction - You're in or approaching middle-age and experience some changing symptoms like night sweats within 3 days of your period.

Perimenopause - This is an increase in symptoms ramping up to your cycle's end. You'll start to experience some inconsistent mood and sleep changes, hot flashes, and weight gain.

Menopause - Medically speaking, this takes a few years to reach. Your period must be completely absent for 12 months, unless other environmental factors such as removal of ovaries or you've had chemo that stopped their function. You will start to have some significant changes that peak in about 3-5 years.

Dr. Bitner's Tip of the Week

Your doctor doesn't know what you don't tell them. If any of your cycle symptoms are off or interrupt your daily life, see your gynecologist. There may be ways they can help.

Bonus Tip

If you're reaching peri- or menopausal symptoms early, make an appointment. It could be a indicator for early risk of heart disease.

Knowing your full health is key to your wellbeing. Make sure to keep your regular appointments and don't wait to let your doctor know about changes. A collective understanding of our generation's health will help the next generation of women take control of theirs as well.