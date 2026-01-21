YOUR HEALTH: The phases of frozen shoulder & how to treat it

WEST MICHIGAN — Too many women suffer in silence, and roughly 1 in 25 women are stuck dealing with a condition called frozen shoulder. Dr. Diana Bitner is the chief medical officer and co-founder of True Women's Health, and she says the most important thing for people suffering from frozen shoulder is to utilize early aggressive physical therapy and increase movement. Stiff joint tissue and inflammation can be a consequence of low estrogen.

Frozen shoulder develops slow, between 6 months to two years with 3 phases: freezing, frozen, and thawing.



Freezing: Marked by progressive pain and slowly reduced range of motion, with both active motion or when someone moves your arm for you.

Frozen: Motion is limited due to potentially severe pain, interfering with daily tasks like dressing, sleeping and going about your day.

Thawing: Adhesions are broken up with forced movement and physical therapy.

Frozen shoulder is marked by stiff contracted support tissue in the shoulder joint. Dr. Bitner says the capsule around the shoulder ball is normally soft and flexible. However, loss of estrogen as well as menopause can lead to inflammation and loss of stiffening of collagen — the main support tissue.

As pain develops, movement lessens and the cycle starts. Frozen shoulder happens more in women who have diabetes and thyroid disorders, especially if together with midlife and menopause. The earlier diagnosis and treatment can happen, suffering will be reduced.

If your shoulder is stiff and hurts, get it checked out ASAP. Dr. Bitner says you can even call a PT office for pain assessment without a doctor's referral (altough insurance coverage may be better with a referral). Don't wait for the therapy, and be your own best advocate.

