'Your future self will thank you': Why women should add weight training to their fitness routine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We know working out is good for us. Exercise clearly shows a benefit to making us feel less anxious and less depressed, particularly when the days are dark and we're just moving less, according to Dr. Celia Egan with True Women's Health.

But experts say hitting the treadmill isn't enough. To really change your body and transform your health, weight training can work wonders.

"Cardio is really good when it comes to your cardiovascular health, which just helps with endurance and heart health," personal trainer Darius McKinney said. "When it comes to increasing your basal metabolic rate, which helps with weight management, you really want to work in strength training or resistance training."

Egan says for women, resistance training should be a must in your exercise routine.

"That's how they will maintain muscle mass, that helps them to prevent falling, to protect their bones from osteoporosis, and also it helps maintain their energy balance, which prevents weight gain," Egan said.

It's especially important in menopause.

"We see as women age, we see a decline in muscle mass and an increase in body fat that's going to happen as a woman moves through this phase of ovarian function into menopause," Egan said.

If you're sitting at home wondering how to get started, McKinney says start small.

"You don't need any equipment whatsoever," McKinney said.

McKinney suggests five simple moves to get started. (Watch the video to see Janice Allen and Dr. Egan demonstrate)

*Incline pushups

*Chair squats

*Superman

*Glute bridge

*V-sit up

If you want to add weights at home, McKinney recommends kettlebells or a set of dumbbells up to 20 pounds to start.

"If you're a beginner, try to start off with lighter weights and go for more reps," McKinney said.

While women see big benefits, this advice applies to men too.

"Men see the same benefits as women do. And men, you know, maybe it's not in their 50s, but in their 60s, we start to see some of those hormonal shifts that can lead to muscle mass. So men as well, need to strength train," Egan said.

Stronger muscles now mean better health later.

"That is a guarantee that your future self, if you do exercise and strength training, will thank you," Egan said.

