Young Professionals of Color Conference focused on next generation of leaders

GRAND RAPIDS — A conference designed for the next generation of leaders is returning to West Michigan.

The Young Professionals of Color Conference is scheduled for May 3 at the GRCC Fieldhouse. It's the first year back in-person since the pandemic, after three years of convening digitally. This year's theme is "Conquering Challenges and Celebrating Change". Organizers say young professionals of color are encouraged to attend to learn, grow and connect with area leadership and other participants. They'll be sharing tools to help navigate corporate America as a person of color.

This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Lisa Lowery, MD. She is Adolescent Medicine Section Chief at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital - Corwell health Medical Group, and faculty at Michigan State University Grand Rapids Campus. She will focus on institutional racism and the social determinants of health people of color face in West Michigan.

The cost to register for the event is $75, but scholarships are available. Find more information here.