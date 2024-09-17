You are not alone; how to find help preventing suicide

MICHIGAN — When 1 death is attributed to suicide every 11 minutes, helping turn the tide can feel like an overwhelming task— but you are not alone, and neither is your loved one.

Priority Health has been guiding us at FOX 17 along the path of helping those experiencing mental health crisis as Suicide Prevention Month continues.

The action you can take with the biggest impact is simple: reach out.

If you’ve noticed any of these signs in a loved one or yourself, it’s time to ask the hard questions:

Feelings of hopelessness, or having no reason to live

Threatening to or talking about wanting to die or kill oneself

Loss of interest in activities or decline in work/school performance

Withdrawal from friends and family, isolating or feeling isolated

Change in eating or sleeping habits

Giving away personal possessions

Increase in reckless behavior & drug and/or alcohol use

Difficulty concentrating, completing daily tasks, or making decisions

Talking about feeling unbearable pain

Exhibiting extreme mood swings or showing rage

Talking about feeling trapped or a burden to others

Looking for access to firearms, pills, or other lethal means

You’ve taken note, you’re concerned; now what?

Advice straight from psychologists working with Priority Health:

Talk about warning signs you’ve noticed

Asking about their thoughts directly

Remind them you care and you’re concerned

If they do discuss suicide—stay with them and talk about different options (ED, psych urgent care, contact physician) until they’re safe and next steps are secured

Reduction of lethal means—take away their access to something that could be used to harm themselves

Don’t be afraid to as for help for yourself, too, if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit them online.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You are not alone.

