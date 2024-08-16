Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is back at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Rapids.

This is the 13th year for the event, which celebrates and explores Greek culture and heritage through delicious food and drink, live music, and Greek dancing.

Tickets are $13, and free for those 12 and younger.

Hours:



Friday, Aug. 16: 3 - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Find more information and a look at the schedule here.

Festival organizers say this year proceeds will be supporting the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding. The organization provides horseback riding for individuals with special needs.

