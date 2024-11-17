Wreaths Across America searching for more sponsors for veteran grave wreaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 14, and the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans Cemetery will once again participate in laying wreaths on the headstones of veterans.

But right now, there may not be enough sponsors to cover every headstone.

The Sophie de Marsac Campau Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolutions is leading a charge to help find more sponsors. Each wreath costs $17. If you order two wreaths through their website for $34, the chapter gets a third wreath free.

Orders are due Nov. 21 and you can register here.