World Menopause Day opens doors for healthy conversations

Menopause is having a moment in social media, in new goods and services to serve women in menopause, in the workplace, and as seen with women’s health funding. Oct 18 is World Menopause Day and we are here to celebrate that menopause no longer has to be the subject “we just don’t talk about”. Menopause is like puberty, it is going to happen to all women, like it or not, it’s just a matter of when and knowing what to do when it does happen.

FOX 17's Women's Health Expert, Dr. Diana Bitner walks us through just how (and when) to worry about Menopause.