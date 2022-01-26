Woodrows Duckpin set to open in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's not the bowling you grew up playing, but there's a new place to play a classic sport in downtown Grand Rapids.

Woodrows Duckpin is the newest addition to Amway Plaza Hotel.

The destination features seven duckpin bowling lanes in addition to a lounge area, where bowlers and others can hang out with friends and enjoy curated cocktails, craft beer, and wine.

Woodrows Duckpin is the first place in the area to offer duckpin bowling, a game that dates back to the late 1800s and features several differences from traditional bowling:

· Duckpin lanes are shorter and have pins that are attached to strings, those pins are shorter, squatter and thinner than traditional bowling pins.

· This style of pins makes it more difficult to throw a strike, which is why bowlers are allowed three chances per frame.

· Duckpin bowling balls lack finger holes and are significantly smaller than those used in ten-pin bowling.

· Bowlers don’t need to wear bowling shoes and lanes are rented by the hour, which allows up to six people to take part.

As part of its grand opening, Woodrows is hosting a fundraiser for the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan Thursday, January 27 at 6 p.m.

It’s an opportunity to check out Woodrows and enjoy complimentary bowling, self-serve appetizers, and drinks.

A limited number of tickets are still available through the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

Woodrows Duckpin is located at 200 Lyon St. NW.