Women's Sports & Health Expo coming in February

Ready to celebrate, educate, and motivate yourself or other women on their health and fitness journey?

Join the Women’s Sports & Health Expo from Wolverine Worldwide at DeVos Place on February 22, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Interactive activities, experts, and more will line the halls of DeVos Place, all for you to keep your New Year’s Resolution strong.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $6 for ages 6-17, and kids 5 and under get in free.

Vendor spaces are still available. Check the expo’s website for details.

