Women's Health Tip of the Week: Postpartum Depression is real and you deserve to get help

Postpartum depression is very real, but historically we tend to ignore it or push the feelings aside as we try to adjust to life with a new baby.

As many as 10% of moms feel some level of the condition within 6-months of delivery, according to FOX 17 Women’s Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner.

The brain changes during pregnancy, producing hormones that alter the way we think, our body composition, energy levels, mood— even tastes.

The unfair thing is— once the baby is out— there is no automatic reset to normal.

Symptoms include feelings of sadness, guilt, helplessness, or hopelessness. Moms can also experience crying spells, withdrawal, and loss of sleep and appetite.

At its worst, postpartum depression has led moms to suicide or harming themselves or others.

FOX 17 Women’s Health Tip of the Week

See your doctor.

Talk to someone.

Get. Help.

Leaving symptoms unaddressed—or outright hiding them—can start a snowball effect but you don’t have to get caught up in it. There are medications, therapies, and groups all designed to get you back on track.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit them online.

If you are in crisis, call 988. You are not alone.