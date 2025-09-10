WOMEN'S HEALTH: PCOS symptoms & how you can treat it

WEST MICHIGAN — September is PCOS Awareness Month, a condition that affects 7-10% of women of childbearing age. Dr. Diana Bitner with True Women's Health says only half of the women dealing with PCOS are diagnosed correctly, and costs the US healthcare system around $4 Billion a year.

PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and is a leading cause of female infertility, causing high cholesterol, weight gain, insulin resistance, and long-term risk for heart disease. Minor symptoms may also include cystic acne and hair growing on your lips and chin. Dr. Bitner says the syndrome is treatable, and treatment starts at recognition. Patients should talk to their healthcare providers about some of the symptoms they're experiencing and evaluate what can be done for treatment.

PCOS is primarily a metabolism problem, not an ovary problem. While healthy diets are an important starting point for treatment, but isn't enough to resolve the symptoms. Dr. Bitner says strength training and building muscle mass are great ways to correct the metabolic issues, and making sure you eat foods high in fiber and protein can help with managing blood sugar levels. If you treat yourself with carbohydrates low in fiber, like a cake for example, it may be good to follow that up with a walk or some squats.

Dr. Bitner says if you have irregular periods, belly fat, chin hair and acne, you should contact your doctor to get the help you deserve.

