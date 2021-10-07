KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Women’s Health Expo coming to Kalamazoo

An upcoming event hosted by Family Health Center will focus on the unique and important health needs of women in the Kalamazoo community.

The Women’s Health Expo is happening Saturday, October 16, from 12-3 p.m.

The event offers attendees a “day of self-care” including blood pressure checks, mammograms, cervical cancer screenings and STD screening.

There will also be gifts and information booths from local organizations.

The free event will take place at the Moses L. Walker building but will mostly be outdoors, so make sure to dress accordingly!

