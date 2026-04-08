WOMEN'S HEALTH: Cortisol is not your enemy

WEST MICHIGAN — Viral videos have put the spotlight on cortisol, and while it can help to monitor it, it's not the enemy. Dr. Diana Bitner is the cofounder of True. Women's Health, and she says it's more like the body's built-in gas pedal. The problems arise when life turns the gas pedal into an all-day stop-and-go rollercoaster.

Instead of one smooth acceleration into the day, women are pushing hard from:



Caregiving stress

Poor sleep

Work overload

Blood sugar crashes

Food-restricting

Over-caffeinating

Intense exercise without recovery

Perimenopause night waking

3:00 A.M. mind racing

Repeated stress activation can dysregulate the HPA axis, flattening the normal cortisol rhythm overtime. In menopause, sleep fragmentation and estradiol decline can independently disrupt the stress system, causing women to feel "tired but weird".

Dr. Bitner says cortisol is like gas in your car. You need gas to run the engine, but if you're flooring it and braking all day long, you can burn through your fuel fast. The problem is not that your body "has no gas", the problem is that your busy modern life is asking for maximum acceleration all day.

Midlife women feel this even more because in perimenopause and menopause:



Estrogen and progesterone fluctuate

Sleep becomes lighter

Hot flashes increase nighttime waking

Women are often peak caregivers and peak professionals simultaneously

Mood sensitivity rises

Blood sugar becomes less forgiving

Many women try to over-exercise to fight unwanted belly fat

This means the same life stress now feels louder in the nervous system.

Some studies show cortisol rises in late menopausal transition and may relate to sleep, mood and cardiometabolic risk. Dr. Bitner says menopause doesn't create stress, but it can make the body's stress thermostat far more sensitive.

What can I do about this?

1) Protect the morning rise



Sunlight early

Protein breakfast

Delay caffeine 60-90 minutes after waking if possible

Move the body gently first-stretch, yoga even before a workout

2) Reduce fake emergencies



Blood sugar swings

Food-restricting

Doom scrolling

Overtraining

Constant notifications

Too much caffeine

3) Fix the nighttime leak

For women, the biggest cortisol disruptor is often poor sleep, not emotional stress alone.

4) Address menopause symptoms

Hot flashes, sleep disruption, anxiety and untreated vasomotor symptoms can all keep stress systems activated.

If you are feeling run down, count the ways you are pushing your body without replenishing. Your body isn't broken; it likely needs to replenish and recover.

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