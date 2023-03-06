Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Women's Expo celebrating 25th year March 17-19

West Michigan Women's Expo
Kohler Expos
The Painting Workshop is just part of the fun at the West Michigan Women's Expo!
West Michigan Women's Expo
Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 07:28:32-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 25th Annual Women’s Expo is coming back to DeVos Place.

It’s the largest single-consumer event for women in West Michigan bringing you everything from a painting workshop, authors, entertainers, educators, hair stylists, massage therapists, food and drinks to sample or buy, plus vendors offering almost anything you might be looking for!

“From shopping to fashion to health and wellness, this year’s expo promises to offer a fun experience to the women of West Michigan,” says Pam Glass, President of Kohler Expos, Inc. “The very best from around our state will be on hand, providing demonstrations, food sampling and interactive activities in a fun setting.”

Don’t worry— a garden area will be set up to take a break when you’re ready.

Try something new, find your favorites, and get pampered starting at 10-6 p.m. March 17 & 18, and 11-4 p.m. March 19.

You can get your tickets at the door for $12 or online here. Kids 2 and under are free.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather