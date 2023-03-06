Women's Expo celebrating 25th year March 17-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 25th Annual Women’s Expo is coming back to DeVos Place.

It’s the largest single-consumer event for women in West Michigan bringing you everything from a painting workshop, authors, entertainers, educators, hair stylists, massage therapists, food and drinks to sample or buy, plus vendors offering almost anything you might be looking for!

“From shopping to fashion to health and wellness, this year’s expo promises to offer a fun experience to the women of West Michigan,” says Pam Glass, President of Kohler Expos, Inc. “The very best from around our state will be on hand, providing demonstrations, food sampling and interactive activities in a fun setting.”

Don’t worry— a garden area will be set up to take a break when you’re ready.

Try something new, find your favorites, and get pampered starting at 10-6 p.m. March 17 & 18, and 11-4 p.m. March 19.

You can get your tickets at the door for $12 or online here. Kids 2 and under are free.