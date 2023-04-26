Women know infertility inside and out-- Now we want to talk to the guys

20%— That's the number of women facing a reproductive issue causing infertility. For men, the numbers are a little murkier (I know, ladies— surprise!) but study results tend to land around 10%.

No matter your gender, it can come down to both quantity and quality of reproductive contributions. If you don't have enough— or what you do have isn't working quite right— you're in for a fight.

It's National Infertility Week— a reminder that conception is a complicated process relying on near-perfect conditions, but you can be proactive.

Women know this part— I now must tell you the pile of factors can feel insurmountable, but—with a mountain of work— you, too, can get through it!

Sing it with me, ladies—

You... need... to...

Manage your heart, your fats, your sweets, and environment—

Stop smoking, stop drinking, stop eating unhealthy food—

Fix hormones, genetics, and any undiagnosed autoimmune issues!

(I don't have any music note emojis to make this more sing-songy, but I trust you're with me.)

And don't forget about age!

Like everything, conception hits different over age 33!

— No matter your gender, gents.

Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, smoking, drinking, and ignored or underlying health issues all hit you, too, and getting on top of these issues makes everything function properly.

And then there's the cost

Out-of-pocket fertility treatments can easily exceed $10K. Even with the extra 18-20¢/hr you guys get, that's a lot.

There are a number of bills and proposals aimed at lowering costs and guaranteeing some amount of coverage in front of representatives at both state and federal levels, but there's not a lot specifically worded to treat men's issues.

You should make sure your insurance covers treatments beforehand.

—PAUSE—

We've had a laugh, now take a minute to be honest with yourself.

If you are facing substance abuse or substance use disorder, you are opening yourself and your baby up to completely unpredictable and life-threatening problems.

Talk to your doctor and GET HELP NOW.

You can do this— we're all pulling for you.

Start the conversation

If you're having issues conceiving, talk to your urologist or your doctor as soon as you can— if you don't have one, get one.

It technically takes about 12 months for doctors to say there's an issue, but the sooner you start talking about options, the better.

—Those facing cancer have their own laundry list. It's important to bring your oncologist in immediately on any talks about conception and reproductive health.—

FOX 17 Women's Reproductive Health Tip of the Week

Guys should be proactive, too.

Talk to your doctor— If I had a nickel for every time I've typed that phrase I'd be sitting on a beach somewhere with my toes in the sand, but it's true. These people literally devoted their lives to helping you reach your health goals. Treatments range from medicinal to physical to surgical, but it all starts with a conversation with your doctor.

Get healthy— Women hear this from all sides, but men are starting to face facts— it's time to drop your unhealthy habits, too. It's not about looking good— it's about creating that optimum environment for our bodies to function, giving both genders the best opportunity to reach the goal.