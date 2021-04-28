Woman shot in leg along Buchanan Ave. SW in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich — Police say a 20-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. along Buchanan Avenue SW in Wyoming.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, an argument may have led to the woman being shot in a front yard of a home along Buchanan. The victim was shot in the leg and her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Neighbors told our crew on scene they first heard gun fire around 4 a.m.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim may have known each other and there's no threat to the public.

No suspect is in custody and no description was given.

Call Wyoming police at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 if you have any information.