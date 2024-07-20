WMTA shares mid-summer fun: Coast Guard Fest, Art in the Park & more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — July is almost over, but there's no end to the fun in store for West Michiganders this summer. The West Michigan Tourist Association stopped by FOX 17's studio to bring you more fun events for your calendar:

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

The famous Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival returns from Friday, July 26-Monday, August 3. It kicks off with a 21-gun salute and wraps up with the Grand Parade and a massive firework display synced to the musical fountain that can be seen from Grand Haven's pier. In between those days, there's too much to list in one place—live music, a large carnival, crafts fairs and a pancake breakfast are just some of the fun in store. While you're there, be sure to check out the fascinating Tri-Cities Historical Museum, which is hosting a special exhibit called Picnics & Parades: 100 Years of the Coast Guard Festival until September 22. Click here for more on the Coast Guard Festival.

Sunday Brunch at Black Star Farms

Black Star Farms, located in Suttons Bay, is a great place to check out if you're planning a Northern getaway. The 160-acre winery estate hosts wine dinners, a Latin dancing series, charcuterie workshops and special happy hours with live music. Plus, visitors can enjoy their unique landscape with hiking trails, vineyard walks, horse paddocks and more. This Sunday through October, stop in for their Sunday brunch and sample the 3-course menu. You can also book a stay in their 10-bedroom equestrian-themed inn. Head to Black Star Farms' website to find out more.

Oliver Art Center Bourbon & Brass

If you're a fan of top-shelf spirits and top-notch music, head to Frankfort on July 26 to see the acclaimed Louisville, KY band Bourbon & Brass perform a free outdoor concert at 6 in the evening. Distillery cocktails and refreshments will be available from local Iron Fish Distillery. Plus, enjoy a view of Betsie Bay and be sure to check out all the art on display in the Oliver Art Center. The Center supports local and regional artists in a variety of different media. Be sure to go online to reserve a seat. Doors open at 5:30 in the evening.

Lake Odessa Area Arts Commission Art in the Park

On Saturday, August 3, Art in the Park takes place at the Lake Odessa Village Park on Jordan Lake. Over 127 artisans will be there each with their unique creations for you to peruse. The annual event takes place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is filled with small-town fun. The Lakewood High School band and choir as well as a local dance studio will be performing along with many local bands and musicians. You can also grab a bite from the food truck hub and take the little ones to the Make & Take Zone for crafts from 9 a.m.-2 in the afternoon. Click here to find out more.

