WMTA shares festive fun around West Michigan

December is here, and with it comes lots of festive fun around our beautiful state.

Frederik Meijer Gardens Enlighten Holiday Light Show

Frederik Meijer Gardens Enlighten Holiday Light Show is a captivating outdoor blend of art, light and nature. This dynamic experience will capture your imagination with innovative light displays, enchanting music and interactive displays, all among world-renowned sculpture. A breathtaking 1-mile route, that is fully paved and accessible, will rival most of the world's most iconic holiday displays and will leave you with a truly magical outdoor experience. Tickets are required, and given in 30-minute increments from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m. Those with SNAP or EBT cards can purchase tickets for 50% off. After your Enlighten experience, feel free to explore the Christmas and Holiday Traditions exhibit, or the cafe & gift shop because the grounds do not close until 11:00 at night.

Deck the Halls Holiday Home Tours

Grand Rapids has so many historic estates. This Christmas season, you have the opportunity to tour a few of them by joining Tours Around Michigan on their Deck the Halls Holiday Home Tours. Each stop on tour offers a unique glimpse into timeless homes that are beautifully adorned with traditional and vintage decorations both inside and out. History buffs, architecture lovers and even the simply curious will love sipping hot wassail and sampling delightful bites in one of the homes, while immersing yourself in the festive essence of the Christmas season. The tours begin at 2 p.m. on three dates—December 7, 14, and 21, so book this exclusive holiday experience soon, and be prepared for a perfectly timed twilight ending with a breathtaking outdoor Christmas light display that takes place at 5 p.m.

Coopersville & Marne Railway Santa Train

ALL ABOARD! You've only got 3 weekends, from now till Christmas to book your seats on the Coopersville & Marne Railway Santa Train. This is an amazing memory for kids of all ages as they ride a vintage train in a specially reserved seat, while they wait for a visit from Santa and his merry elves. Each child will receive a special gift from Santa and you can use this up close and personal time to grab some really sweet pictures. Tickets sell out quickly so make your reservation soon, and note that prices vary depending on which type of train car you select - couch class, premium class with table seating, which include hot cocoa and a bakery treat, or seats in the caboose. Secure wheelchair seating is also available. And if you love Christmas music, you might consider booking the Caroling Train on December 22nd at 5:00 in the evening.

Holiday events at the MI Maritime Museum Heritage Center

South Haven is home to the Michigan Maritime Museum where the vibrant heritage and culture of Michigan's Great Lakes and waterways is celebrated with immersive experiences, exhibitions and educational opportunities, and the Holiday events at the MIMaritime Museum Heritage Center offer just one more way to celebrate this season. It all starts on December 14th, from 10 a.m.-Noon, where you'll find Cookies & Cocoa with Captain Bob and some great books from the Children's Library. On December 18th, from 3:30-8 p.m. there will be holiday crafts and other festive activities going on in the Learning Center, but the highlight just might be taking Selfies with Santa, so be sure to bring your camera. And be sure to stick around for the Maritime Holiday Concert at 6:30 p.m. on that same date, the 18th, and get in the holiday spirit with this family-friendly concert featuring the Kal-Haven strings who will be performing traditional sea-shanties and holiday and Celtic classics.

