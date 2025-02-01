WMTA shares February events to enjoy with your Valentine

WEST MICHIGAN — February is here, and with it, several activities & events themed around Valentine's day. FOX 17 got to sit down with the West Michigan Tourist Association, to find out more about things you can do with your significant other, or your family.

Tea for Valentine's: The Applesauce Inn Bed & Breakfast in Bellaire is a picturesque destination all year, but on February 12 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, you can enjoy a lovely authentic High Tea Experience. The menu will be themed for valentine's day, with charcuterie-filled tea cups, homemade crackers and other savory bites, fresh baked scones with clotted cream and jam, and plenty of handmade sweet treats.

Murder Mystery on the U.S.S. Silversides: A perfect opportunity for adventure in Muskegon is happening on Valentine's Day at the Silversides Museum, presented by the skilled actors of the Murder Mystery Company. Guests will help solve this intriguing mystery that comes to life with 1920's costumes, clues, props and top-tier sound equipment. Happening February 14 from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Stuart Avenue Inn Valentine's Tea: A valentine tea for booklovers is going on at the Stuart avenue inn on February 15. Join the Inn owners with interesting books and fine tea paired with pastries, scones and finger sandwiches. Set up reservations by calling the inn at (269) 330-5350.

Cranhill Ranch Winterfest: On February 16, winterfest is going all out with the snow-filled fun from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a wide range of winter activities. Tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing, broom balls and ice climbing are just a few of the activities available.

