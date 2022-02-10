Winter Family Scavenger Hunt returns to Kalamazoo Parks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Winter Family Scavenger Hunt is returning to Kalamazoo Parks.

The family-friendly event runs from February 16 to March 2.

Kzoo Parks say 30 items will be hidden in 15 parks for people to find for a chance to win prizes.

The Winter Family Scavenger Hunt is free for all members of the community.

Kzoo Parks says the Scavenger Hunt Guide, which will include a list of participating parks, clues and maps, will be posted online at 8 a.m. on February 16 to launch the event.

Two items will be hidden at each park. One item will be in an accessible location near the road and the other will be hidden further in the park.

Families can use the guide to find hidden items in participating parks and take a photo with them. Once you have photographed seven items, each item from a different park, you can upload the photos through the submission form to enter the prize drawing.

Kzoo Parks says five winners will be randomly selected to win their choice of a Family Season Pass at Kik Pool or a week of summer camp for one child. The first 50 participants will also receive a free scavenger hunt t-shirt for each participating family member.