Wings of Mercy to host 26th annual Muskegon CareAffaire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Flying for long-distance travel is convenient because it saves so much time compared to driving.

But for those with medical problems, flying commercially isn't always an option.

And if they need to get to a different hospital or center for treatment that's far away, getting from point A to point B can be nearly impossible.

That's where Wings of Mercy steps in, to help get people with medical issues to the treatment they need.

Wings of Mercy is hosting its 26th Annual Muskegon CareAffaire on Saturday, June 11, at the Muskegon Count Airport from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fundraising event will feature a pancake breakfast and 5K walk/run. For more details on the event, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube