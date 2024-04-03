Watch Now
Win prizes, help fix veterans' homes in Barry County

Hastings Elk Lodge #1965
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 03, 2024
HASTINGS, Mich. — The 2nd Annual Outdoor Jamboree is helping Barry County veterans fix their houses.

The party happens April 13 at the Hastings Elks Lodge #1965 and includes raffles, dinner, and early-bird prizes!

Doors open at 5 p.m.— dinner starts at 6, while raffles are at 7 p.m.

Raffle ticket prices vary and all proceeds go to help local veterans add much-needed updates or repairs to their homes.

You have to be present for the $1 raffle prizes, but you can win the Large Raffle drawing whether you are able to be a part of the fun that evening or not.

Dinner is $15 (kids 13 & younger are $8) and includes pulled chicken, salad, and more. RSVP here so they can prepare enough food for everyone.

The Large Raffle tickets are $30/each, and put you in the running to win one of 3 prizes: a pair of kayaks, a weekend at Martiny Lakes Hide-Away, and a 75 YETI Tundra Cooler.

You can grab tickets from Lodge Members or at the Hastings Elks Lodge on Woodlawn Ave during their normal business hours.

The early-bird door prize is a 36” Blackstone Griddle— those tickets are only available until April 5!

