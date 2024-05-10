Who needs stars? Kitchen 67 named to elite list of nationwide restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kitchen 67 was selected as one of the 8 best restaurants without a Michelin Star by the San Francisco Examiner.

It’s a feather in their cap—one they’re proud to tout.

"At Kitchen 67, we view food as an expression of creativity and a celebration of culture," said Owner Johnny Brann Jr., grandson of Michigan steakhouse chain Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille founder John Brann Sr.

Aside from Kitchen 67, there’s only one other Michigan restaurant on the list; Sozai a Japanese restaurant in Clawson, MI—just outside of Detroit.

Brann told FOX 17 they believe their success comes from the combination of talent, technology, and a focus on the customer experience.