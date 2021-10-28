Whiskey Before Breakfast Irish band to perform Nov. 5 in Kalamazoo
Posted at 9:11 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 09:18:52-04
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ladies Library Association of Kalamazoo is hosting a fall concert series and welcoming a traditional Irish musical group to their historic site Nov. 5.
Whiskey Before Breakfast will perform at 7 p.m., but seats are limited due to social distancing guidelines.
For concert details click here.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.