Where's Coast Guard Barbie? The push for a new career for the beloved doll

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Did you know Barbie has worked in every military branch, except for the Coast Guard?

Now a West Michigan woman is making the push for Mattel to release a Coast Guard version of the doll.

WXMI/Mike Powers Barbies on display at WGHN in Grand Haven.

Mary Ellen Murphy, Morning Host on WGHN 92.1, says it all started when she would stop by Goodwill on her way home from radiation for breast cancer last year. She found a Barbie Beach House, and bought it to play with her granddaughters. When she went looking for a Coast Guard Barbie, she found a surprise.

"So I went to the Mattel website looking for a Coast Guard barbie, and there was nothing there. So I went to Google, and typed in 'Coast Guard Barbie'. And the first thing that popped up was a story about from Military Times that they did on Barbie," she said, "Barbie is represented in every sect of the military except the United States Coast Guard, and no one knows why."

Murphy says it inspired her to get more people involved, especially with the 100th anniversary of Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival this year.

"Instead of complaining about it, let's do something about it. But let's do it organically, let's get the community involved. Let's have them vote," she explained.

That's why now, WGHN has a poll posted, asking people to 'vote yes' for a Coast Guard Barbie. She's hoping to send those results over to Mattel, showing there's a strong interest in the addition.

"Sometimes the Coast Guard gets overlooked, so let's change that. Let's fix that," she said.

You can cast your vote by clicking here.

