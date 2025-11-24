WHAT'S GOING AROUND: Don't get sick for Turkey Day!

WEST MICHIGAN — While there is no place like home for the holidays, getting together with the family can lead to getting together with more illness this time of the year.

Staying healthy right now is a priority for a lot of people, and to help you do that, doctors recommend staying up to date on your vaccinations, including flu shot the COVID booster.

"There is a new variant that's coming out. It's H3N2 subclad K is what it's called," Dr. Beckman with Corwell Health's offices in Holland said. "It unfortunately emerged after they chose the strains that go into the flu vaccine for this fall. So that's, I think, where some of the concern is coming from, that there might be a bit of a mismatch. Studies show that still when we have a mismatch between the flu vaccine and variants that are out, the flu vaccine can still help decrease your risk of symptoms severity and hospitalization."

In addition to that, doctors recommend sticking with a sleep schedule, washing your hands frequently, staying at home when you feel sick and paying attention to any signs or symptoms that you or your child might be feeling sick.



High Fever

Dehydration

Trouble Breathing

There are some signs for specifically the flu, too.

"If at any point you or your child has any signs of respiratory distress, you feel short of breath at rest, you notice that your child is breathing extra fast or it's labored, their nostrils might flare out while they're breathing," Dr. Beckman told us. "They might bob their head back and forth when they take breaths. You may notice the skin sinking in, like around your windpipe, in between your ribs, or underneath your ribs."

Dr. Beckman also added that if you experience any of these symptoms, you should consult your primary care physician.

Flu season typically runs from October through March.

