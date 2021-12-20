Watch
What will it take to get the COVID-19 numbers down?

Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 12:35:25-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What will it take to get the COVID-19 numbers down in Michigan?

Dr. Abha joins us to talk about the continued fight against the virus and what you can do to help protect your family at parties and gatherings this holiday season.

She says while COVID continues to be the uninvited guest this year, we are very fortunate to live in a country that offers accessibility to vaccine protection. She urges you to get the jab and get the booster at the appropriate timing. Your doctor can answer any questions you may have as well.

