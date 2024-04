MUSKEGON, Mich. — You've heard the warnings about protecting your eyes when you view the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, April 8, but you need to protect the lens on your camera, too. That includes the camera on your smart phone!

The Muskegon Astronomical Society joined FOX 17 Morning News to share some advice about snagging the perfect shot.

Check out our full guide of what you need to know ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse 2024.