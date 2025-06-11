What is Pura Vida and how it can improve brain health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer isn't just a time for beach days, barbecues and picnics, it can also be the perfect chance for you to recharge your brain. Dr. Diana Bitner is an OBGYN with True Women's Health, and while on a trip to Costa Rica, she was able to witness the several elements of 'Pura Vida' and what it can do for locals.

Pura Vida is the phrase that people greet each other with, whether coming or going. Dr. Bitner says the phrase doubles as a way of life, to describe finding joy in the small stuff, maintaining strong connections and maintaining your health.

How can we connect to a brain healthy lifestyle? Dr. Bitner says you can do it by using the SEEDS, or seven essential elements of daily success. The SEEDS capture the basics and helps when incorporating Pura Vida into your life.



Water: Net 80 oz. of non-caffeinated liquid excluding and subtracting caffeine and alcohol.

Sleep: Average of 7 hours of restful sleep per night.

Micronutrients: Multivitamins and Vitamin D.

Macronutrients: Five servings of high fiber carbs, 3 servings of healthy unsaturated fats, and 5 servings of lean protein.

Exercise: A combination of zone 2 aerobic training, strength training and stretching.

Fiber: 35 grams per day.

Metered breathing and gratitude practice.

To learn more about True. Women's Health and how they help women in the West Michigan community, go to truewomenshealth.com.

