What is a curated market? Find out with Made Market's Grand Rapids Summer Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local vendors are ready to help you find the perfect item at Made Market’s Grand Rapids Summer Market.

You’ll find everything from apparel to art and gifts to a little something to pamper yourself at The Goei Center Saturday, July 15.

Made Market

This curated gathering of goods is not your average vendor’s fair— Made Market hosts events for local businesses in Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama. Each applicant faces a group of impartial jurors who grade the merchant’s wares to ensure guests find only high-quality items.

Made Market

This year will also please your pallet as you shop with food and drinks from Rise Authentic Baking Co. and Wild Roast Coffee Co., as well as Italian frozen desserts from Semifreddo!

Made Market

The market will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased online. Kids 15 and under are free.