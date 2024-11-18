Let's talk turkey; best and worst times to travel for Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and AAA projects a record 71.7 million people will travel by car this year.

That is an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year.

This year’s number also surpasses pre-pandemic numbers, when 70.6 million people drove to their Thanksgiving destinations, in 2019.

Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon before Thanksgiving are the worst times to travel by car, according to AAA.

The best time to travel is Thanksgiving day when interstates and highways are typically clear, estimates AAA.

According to AAA, leading up to Thanksgiving day, the best time to hit the road is before 11 a.m., with the worst travel time between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, AAA is anticipating peak congestion for drivers traveling from Grand Rapids to Detroit to occur on Monday, December 2, at 7:00 a.m. It is expected to take drivers traveling on I-96 approximately three hours to get to their destination.

Moreover, drivers returning home on the Sunday after Thanksgiving will have the most efficient travel experience by leaving early in the morning.

Those returning on Monday should expect a mix of travelers and work commuters on the road.

Gas prices are also lower this Thanksgiving season compared to 2023, and AAA predicts some drivers could see gas prices fall below three dollars a gallon for the first time since 2021.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube