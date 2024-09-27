West Side Walk honors thousands in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids is hosting their annual West Side Walk, their way of saying thanks to the thousands who've trusted the organization to walk alongside them during cancer or grief journeys.

Starting off with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept 28, the 1.5 mile walk will commence, followed by an after-party!

The walk is free— though participants are encouraged to raise money to be donated to Gilda's Club.

Walkers are invited to set up a personalized individual or team fundraising website by calling 616-453- 8300 or registering online. Those who raise over $150 will receive a free event T-shirt.

—Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids

You can join virtually here!