GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 26th annual West Michigan Women’s Expo is coming to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids March 16-18.

Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Show up early— the first 300 guests each day get a free tote bag.

Grab tickets and plan your trip here!