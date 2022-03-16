West Michigan Women in Leadership Symposium coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Angeles Valenciano, the CEO of the National Diversity Council joined FOX17 to discuss the nonprofit’s West Michigan Women in Leadership Symposium, being held in Grand Rapids.

Valenciano discusses the impact the global pandemic has had on women in the workforce in the last two years.

The March 18 symposium theme is “Paragon of Womanhood: Restoration & Reemergence,” and this year’s symposium will explore the ways women can reintegrate, restore, and reemerge.

NDC works to cultivate a national network of affiliated councils to advance diversity and inclusion. The nonprofit will also use the symposium to celebrate more than 2 million attendees since its inception.

The symposium takes place on May 18, 2022, 7:30 am - 12:30 pm at Calvin University’s Prince Conference Center in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $149.

