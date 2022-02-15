West Michigan Whitecaps determined to bring back the fun in summer 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New fun this season includes Super Splash Day, Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond, and the return of Star Wars Night.

For seven days leading up to the full season of tickets on sale, fans will have one-day-only opportunities to purchase tickets for dates with a special deal. The lineup can be found here. This is designed to give fans a full week to decide the games they will want to attend this season while taking advantage of one-day-only deals.

The Whitecaps will put the full season schedule of tickets on sale on February 22 at 8 am. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. and will be celebrated with the season’s first-of-20 Family Fare Fireworks nights.

Former big-leaguer and Detroit Tiger, Brayan Peña is returning. This is Peña’s second season as manager. Bob Wells returns for his 25th season as on-field leader of fun and instigator of ballpark high jinks with the Biggby Promo Team.

The Whitecaps will publish their full season’s promotional schedule and begin the 7 Days of Deals on Tuesday, February 15. All tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m.

