West Michigan Take Steps event raising money for IBD research & treatment

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is hosting the West Michigan Take Steps event, to raise money for research, treatments and support to aid people living with inflammatory bowel disease or IBD. The event is being held at Dwight Lydell Park in Comstock Park June 21, with the trailhead check-in opening at 10:00 AM. FOX 17's Elliot Grandia sits down with the event's Senior Manager Lauren Wyngarden to learn more about what's happening at the event.

To see more details about Take Steps, go to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation website.

