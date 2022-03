CALUMET, Mich. — The 9th Annual CopperDog 150 Festival is happening March 4-6 in Calumet.

More than 350 dogs are expected to race throughout the weekend, including some from West Michigan.

Brad Barnett, Executive Director of the Keweenaw Peninsula Visitors Bureau, joined us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about the race.

For more information, you can visit the race's website here.