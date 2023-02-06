West Michigan puts $37,000 in books into the hands of young readers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We put the call out to you, our viewers, and you answered in a big way. We raised more than $37,000 last year in our If You Give A Child A Book Campaign.

In some low-income neighborhoods, there is just one book for every 300 children.

That's why FOX 17 and our parent company, Scripps, makes childhood literacy our priority across the country.

That money is being put to work at Cesar Chavez Elementary in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

Every student there— Preschool and up— gets to pick out 5 books to start their personal libraries at home.

It's crucial those students want to read a book they're interested in.

"A lot of these kids, unfortunately don't have any books in their home. This is an opportunity we're bringing to them and it's honestly, it's a game changer,” explains Meredith Delaney, Director of Philanthropic Strategies/Scripps Howard Fund/Foundation “It's a life changing moment for them and when you give children the power of choice, it means that they 're picking out a book they want to read."

We want all students to develop a love of reading, but specifically children Kindergarten through 3rd grade, when a lifelong love of reading typically begins and sets kids up for a bright future.

Each book equates to an average of 180 minutes of reading at home.