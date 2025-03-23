West Michigan officers play in charity hockey game for families living with ALS

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officers from across West Michigan held a charity hockey game on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for families dealing with the terminal disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Officers from Kalamazoo, Portage and Battle Creek took to the ice at Western Michigan University's Lawson Arena to face off against Ann Arbor's Fraser Wolverines. The event was held to benefit the over 140 families here in West Michigan living with ALS.

The disease affects motor neurons in the brain and spine, causing progressive weakness over time. There's no cure, which is part of why Saturday's game was so important.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 that Saturday's game brought in over 4,000 dollars, which are headed to the Susan Mast ALS Foundation to help provide care support, and equipment to those who need them.

If you're wondering who won the match, it was the Wolverines. However, KDPS notes it was a close game at 11 to 8.

