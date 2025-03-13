West Michigan honors Cesar E. Chavez with celebrations of legacy and activism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Communities across the nation are coming together to celebrate Cesar E. Chavez, honoring the life and legacy of the civil rights leader and labor activist.

From marches to acts of service, people are paying tribute in various ways.

West Michigan is gathering ahead of Cesar E. Chavez’s 98th birthday, with a full celebration in store— plus, The Committee to Honor Cesar E. Chavez is celebrating 25 years of unity in the community by hosting three interactive activities, designed to illuminate the impact Chavez left behind.

Cesar E. Chavez dedicated his life to fighting for farmworkers’ rights, advocating for fair wages, better working conditions, and social justice through non-violent activism.

Chavez made many visits to Michigan, including Grand Rapids, making a significant impact on the local Hispanic community.

The street, Cesar E. Chavez Ave., was named after the civil rights icon in 2022, to honoring his work and the diverse community of the city of Grand Rapids.

Community members will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Hispanic Center on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue to begin a social justice march at 11 a.m.

“This time in our history of 25 years, and at this time in a history of our community, our state and our nation, we need to come together in a place where we can celebrate something positive, something that all of us can be united in unity, in the community spirit," said Chairwoman of the 'Unity in the Community' committee, Honorable Lupe Ramos-Montigny.

The social justice march will conclude at 11:30 a.m. with a community gathering at the Potter's House Chapel on Van Raalte Drive Southwest.

Additionally, a luncheon will take place at Maya Mexican Grill starting at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required to attend the luncheon, and a link to register can be found here.

