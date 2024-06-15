Weekend Happenings: June 15-16

It's Father's Day weekend, and a ton of activities happening West Michigan if you're looking for some ideas.

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Asian Festival

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is in full swing, illuminating Calder Plaza through Sunday, June 16. This free community event is a gateway to the rich and diverse Asian and Pacific Islander cultures with a captivating blend of performances, interactive activities and a culinary journey. Saturday, catch an extensive lineup of entertainment - from music to dancing to traditional acts representing Asian cultures. There are plenty of food vendors with everything from authentic street food to traditional delicacies. On Sunday, celebrate family and community with interactive activities like lessons and performances. It runs 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, and it's free.

41st Annual Sand Sculpture Contest

Get ready to build your beach masterpiece! The 41st annual Sand Sculpture Contest takes over Grand Haven City Beach Saturday. Grab your family and friends, and unleash your creativity in the sand for a chance to win cash prizes. Can't sculpt? No problem! Walk the beach while watching the competition and soaking up the sun. Visit Grand Haven is hosting the event, with a focus on beach and water safety. So come for the fun, stay for the important safety tips, and kick off your summer on Lake Michigan with a splash and sand art.

Celebrating Juneteenth in Kalamazoo

Saturday Kalamazoo is celebrating Juneteenth - head to the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts for free admission. Explore African American art, and participate in family-friendly activities like the Art Detectives program and the Community Paper Quilt. There will also be a screening of PBS's Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom. It all happens from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Then continue the celebration at Bronson Park as nonprofit Rootead hosts a party from 3 - 9 p.m. This year's theme is Afro-Caribbean carnival culture.

Dinosaur Adventure

Dinosaur Adventure is transforming DeVos place this weekend with big dinosaurs and massive family fun. Both Saturday & Sunday, guests can travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age. Kids of all ages will enjoy a variety of dino-mite activities including a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic scooters, bounce around in prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, ride your favorite dinosaurs, and more. Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. Learn more and grab your tickets now here.

Eastown Bizarre Bazaar

The Eastown favorite Bizarre Bazaar is happening Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The artist market is a day of creativity, community, and fun. Fondly known as the Biz Baz, this grassroots event was created to showcase the neighborhood's vibrant art scene. This includes more than 50 jury-selected makers, food trucks, musicians, a craft beer tent and a carnival vibe. The EBA Kids Bazaar features young entrepreneurs with unique gift. This is at the Ethel Lot on Ethel Ave. between Wealthy St. and Sigsbee.