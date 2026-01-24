Weekend Events to turn up the heat on your days off

Beer City Pepper Fest

A spicy celebration of all things chili, hot sauce, music and art is coming to The Intersection in downtown Grand Rapids. This extra-flavorful fest has two sessions from 11:00-3:00 P.M. and 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Saturday. Expect to find food trucks, local vendors, live music and fiery fun for a great cause. All proceeds support local mental health advocates including Embracing Imperfections.

Drop-in Winter Sowing Workshop

Hosted by Kind Hearts Blosson on Sunday, shake off winter and grow something with this relaxed event at Speciation Cellars. From 1:00-4:00 P.M. you can learn how to start native seeds outdoors using the simple winter sowing method. The education is free and you can create a take-home sowing back for a $5 suggested donation. Grab a drink, bring a friend, and enjoy a cozy afternoon of learning and community.

Public Skate Sessions at Lakeshore Sports Centre

Lace up and hit the ice in Muskegon, for a family-friendly indoor ice rink experience for all skill levels. With two sheets of ice, this destination is perfect for first-time skaters and casual winter fun. The public skate runs Saturday and Sunday from noon to 1:30. Hockey sticks and pucks stay off the ice to keep things safe and social.

Grand Haven Winterfest

Enjoy four days of winter fun in Grand Haven on Saturday and Sunday with euchre tournaments, snow angel contests, a bonfire bash and the world-famous cardboard sled race. Don't miss flapjacks and flannel Sunday or the big 50-year fireworks finale. It's the ultimate way to embrace a pure Michigan winter.

