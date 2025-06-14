Weekend Events to get you ready for summer

The 9th Annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is taking over Calder Plaza for the weekend, with live performances, interactive workshops and food vendors. The free, family friendly event showcases cultural works from across Asia and the Pacific Islands with traditional dance, martial arts, fashion shows and a K-pop cover dance competition. The event runs from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM Saturday, and 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday. Learn more about the vendors and activities at the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation website.

The Hartford Strawberry Festival is celebrating 37 sweet years of community and agriculture with the sweet fruit, parades, live music and a magic show! Guests can take part in the popular pie eating contest, carnival rides, a street dance and enjoy plenty of food and craft vendors. The free festival starts Saturday, June 14 at 12:00 PM and runs until 9:00 PM. The event Facebook page has the full schedule, and you cal learn more about the festival on the Hartford Chamber website.

Rock the Block With Linc Up on Saturday, June 14 will bring members of the Grand Rapids community together with live music, food trucks and family activities to keep everyone busy. The block party celebates the people who make the community strong, and is free to attend. The party is on the corner of Madison Avenue and Hall Street from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The full lineup of performers can be found on the Linc Up website.

The Rootead Juneteenth Celebration in Kalamazoo Saturday will be filled with rhythm, flavor and black excellence in Bronson Park, with music, culture and connection. The free event will feature local youth and dance collectives like the Rootead Youth Drum and Dance Ensemble, Trinity Prep Center and Suicide Squad. The event runs from 1:00-7:00 PM, with more details available at the Rootead website.

The 34th Annual Tractor & Engine Show is coming back to Muskegon Saturday, with lines of tractors, trucks, engines and more on display. Vendors will be selling antiques, collectibles and farm related items. The event runs from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. There is a requested $5 donation, but kids 12 and under can get in for free. more details can be found on the event Facebook page.

