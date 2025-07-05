Weekend Events to follow up your July 4th celebrations

Yoga by the Dam is a free, all ages yoga class hosted by Aptitude Fitness and Yoga every saturday from 8:30-9:30 AM. No registration is required, just bring your mat and a water to Garden Club Park.

Saturdays With a Scientist is teaching people in the Muskegon area about invasive species Saturday, and the impact of the Asian Long-Horned Beetle. The family friendly event runs from 3:00-5:00 PM at the Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve with a short educational talk and interactive activities. The event is free with a donation.

A New Exhibit at Gallery Uptown in Grand Haven features new pieces by the Art Tribe, a close-knit group of artist friends that find inspiration in every day life. The latest show explores the quiet beauty of ordinary moments. The Galery is open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and it's free to check out.

Music at the Mahan is bringing summertime fun to Allegan Saturday, with a live performance by His Boy Elroy surrounded by beautiful gardens and fountains. The free event runs from 7:00-9:00 PM.

The Waterfront Invitation Art Fair in Saugatuck lets visitors enjoy the beauty of the lakeside town alongside fine art from regional and national artists. The free event is puton by the Saugatuck-Douglas Art Club Saturday, and will happen just before the Saturday night Fireworks show over Lake Kalamazoo.

