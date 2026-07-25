Weekend Events to enjoy on the last weekend of July

The 8th Annual Day of Play

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is bringing the fun from 11:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Sunday. Admission is free for the day. Outside of the museum, expect to see bubble fairies, face painting, a foam party, live drumming and hands-on activities from dozens of community partners like the Air Zoo and John Ball Zoo. Food trucks will be on site for lunch.

Dog Days of Summer

Cocoon Art Space is featuring canine-inspired artwork and handmade goods from 10:00 to 6:00 P.M. Saturday. Shoppers can sip summer mocktails while browsing.

The Richland Art Fair

On Saturday from 9:00 to 4:00 P.M., Gull Meadows Farm will be taken over by over 100 artists selling pottery, paintings, jewelry and more. Gull Meadows Farms will serve lunch anf its famous fresh donuts, and a two-dollar raffle giving shoppers a chance to win donated artwork. Parking and admission is free, only service animals are permitted.

Free Drive-in Movie Night

Ramona Park is playing 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial starting at 9:00 P.M. Saturday. Grab a blanket, the family, and settle in under the stars.

Side-By-Side Concert

The West Michigan Symphony is teaming up with community musicians for its 2nd annual concert this Saturday. The program features Star Wars, Sousa Marches, and Bizet's Carmen. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Donations are welcome.

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