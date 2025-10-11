Weekend Events to enjoy Fall with family

DeGrandchamp Annual Cranberry Harvest

From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM in South Haven, take a trolley ride through blueberry fields to the scenic cranberry bogs and see the harvest in action. Tours include a stop at the processing facility and farm store. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-17, and free for kids under 5.

Urban Hayday

Bring family and friends to downtown Hudsonville Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, to enjoy free cider and donuts, hayrides, a petting zoo, pony rides and local food vendors. Come dressed in your favorite costume and celebrate fall fun and community spirit. The free event is open to all ages.

Downtown Kalamazoo's Spooktacular Celebration

On Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, enjoy trick-or-treating, a pumpkin scavenger hunt, and festive window displays throughout local shops. Costumes are encouraged, and the free event is open to all ages.

Downtown Montague's Pumpkinfest

The 29th Annual Pumpkinfest returns Saturday from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Enjoy fall fun with a farmers market, pie contest, pet costume contests, hayrides, and the famous pumpkin freestyle roll at 11:00 AM.

The Autumn Washington Avenue Arts & Culture Crawl

Returning on Saturday, Enjoy a day of fall fun with a farmers market, pie contests, hayrides, pet costume contests, and the famous pumpkin freestyle roll. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

City of the Dead Walking Tours

Muskegon's Evergreen Cemetery is the destination to explore local history through theatrical performances, guided by costumed actors sharing the tales of Muskegon's past. Tours run every 15-20 minutes Saturday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, and Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Tickets are $7.50 at the gate, children 12 and under are free.

