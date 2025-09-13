Weekend Events to enjoy across West Michigan

Explore Your Parks: Birding Workshop

At Huff Park in Grand Rapids Saturday, enjoy an educational morning of birding with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the Grand Rapids Audubon Club. Guided walks begin at 8:15, 9:15 & 10:15 AM with activities, snacks and games for all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars, arrive early and dress comfortable. pre-registration is appreciated, but not required.

Fiesta Mexicana

Calder Plaza will be host to music, dance, food, games and entertainment Saturday and Sunday, celebrating Mexican culture, history and contributions of Americans with Mexican heritage. The festival is free and open to the public.

M45 Celebration

Allendale's M45 Celebration begins Sunday at 8:00 AM with the Leprino M45 Run, the M45 market, and live music. Kids can explore the carnival and family zone while everyone waits for the big night finale: a drone show. Families can also enjoy the Food Fest, beer and cider tent, and tethered hot air balloon rides.

Global Gathering

Celebrate cultural diversity in Kent County as the Global Gathering returns Saturday from 12:00 to 6:00 PM. Organized by Kent County New Americans and partners in the West Michigan Welcome Plan, the event brings together immigrant, refugee, and multicultural communities alongside neighbors from across the region. Vendors, storytelling, and hands-on workshops will be available, alongside live music, performances and a community potluck. The event is free to attend.

Portage Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest returns to Portage Saturday from 2:00 to 7:00 PM at South Westnedge Park. Enjoy authentic German Beer, Traditional Cuisine, and live entertainment through the day. There will also be cornhole games and lederhosen dancing. The event is free and open to all ages.

