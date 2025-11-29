Weekend Events to check out after holiday shopping

Silva Holiday Market

Merchants and Makers is taking it's Holiday Shopping Market to a new level, at the big room at Silva. Makers, artists, live entertainment, and holiday inspired food and drinks will be available from 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Small Business Saturday. The event is free to attend, and is a perfect way to support local creators.

Yoga at Blandford

Relax and reset on Saturday with indoor yoga at Blandford Nature Center overlooking the beautiful forest views. The program is recommended for ages 13 and older, with no experience needed. You will need to bring your own mat and water.

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Iowa Wild

Prepare for a packed house Sundaym as the Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate their 30th Anniversary season with a high-energy matchup agains the Iowa Wild. Enjoy a 30th Anniversary poster giveaway plus $1 Pepsi drinks and ice cream. The puck drops at 4:00 P.M.

Holiday Kickoff & Tree Lighting in Muskegon

Lights are shining on Muskegon Saturday, with a massive holiday celebration in Hackley Park. The event features a new singing tree, augmented reality holiday games, train rides and free cookies and cocoa. Festivities run from 4:00 to 9:00 P.M. with leters to Santa at 5:00 P.M. and the big tree lighting at 6:00 P.M. sharp. Afterwards, stroll Western Avenue for the glow light displays.

Manor House Holiday Market

The W.K. Kellogg Manor House is turning into a holiday womderland with beautifully decorated rooms, local artisan vendors, and their famous holiday spiced tea. Shop and tour from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturdays. Admission is $5 for visitors and free for members, students and kids under 5. Black Friday shopping hours run November 28 from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Sparkle Spring Lake

See the town transform into a shimmering holiday destination from November 29 through January 1. Epicurean Village on Savidge Street is the heart of the celebration, with a community tree lighting at 6:00 P.M. Saturday. explore Santa's house and fireplace, with plenty of seating and a full social district for cocktails and cocoa.

