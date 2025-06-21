Weekend Events to celebrate the start of summer

Fiesta Burton Heights is reimagining the typical summer street festival with a celebration of culture, community and small businesses in the heart of Grand Rapids. There will be a full day of live music and entertainment, food vendors, a beer garden and family activities. The Saturday event will be happening in the Burton Heights lot with free admission. Learn more about the vendors on the official Facebook event.

GR Lit Fest continues this weekend with some special pride events before the big downtown pride event. Enjoy children's story hour with a queen at Black Dog Used Books and Records at 11:30 Saturday. Browse the shelves, find some gems and make your way to the pride when you're done. RSVPs aren't required, but are appreciated. Learn more about Lit Fest events at GRLITFEST.COM.

Black Wall Street Muskegon presents it's 5th annual black business expo. The free event is a great way to connect with local black-owned small businesses, explore unique products and services while enjoying some amazing food. Celebrate culture, creativity and community at the Muskegon Farmer's Market from 2:00 PM to 7:30 PM. More details can be found at the Black Wall Street website.

The Bizarre Bazaar is taking over the Bells Beer Garden in Kalamazoo for an afternoon of local art and makers. Find one of a kind handmade gifts and support more than 20 local creatives making jewelry, weavings, clothes, pottery and more. It's free to shop at the event Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. learn more about the vendors at the event's Facebook Page.

Poetry & Picknicking at the Bookman in Grand Haven is a great way to celebrate the summer solstice. Starting at 4:00 PM with a poetry writing workshop, the group will take a stroll through central park then return to the bookstore with good company, picnic food and community. The event is free but registration is required. You can register at the Bookman Bookstore website.

